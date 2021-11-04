Tom Zanetti will host a VIP reunion party for the cast of Celebs Go Dating this Saturday

The Leeds musician turned reality star will welcome his friends from the show to his Hirst's Lane nightclub, Dollhouse, on Saturday to party in VIP style.

Zanetti appeared on the E4 show earlier this year, which followed a different format due to the pandemic, with the stars moving into 'The Mansion' for four weeks while they searched for love.

He won over the hearts of the nation as he opened up about his humble upbringing on the show and a romance blossomed with fellow contestant and Made in Chelsea star Sophie Hermann, who Zanetti fondly nicknamed 'The Duchess', but the pair later revealed they had split.

Kicking off at 10pm on Saturday, the red carpet will be rolled out for his beloved cast to get back together for a one-off party.

While Herman isn't on the bill at the reunion event, confirmed on the guestlist are Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry, Love Island star Curtis Pritchard, as well as Wayne Linekar, Karim Zeroual and Kimberley Hart-Simpson.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post in an exclusive interview in May, Zanetti admitted he hadn't watched the show before his appearance - but loved the experience.

He said: "It was no phones, no TV, just interacting with people you’ve never met in a surreal surrounding. I love people and love having a laugh, so I really enjoyed it."