Packed with some of the most popular new rock music from around the world, the Rock Scene is the flagship alternative music playlist on Amazon Music, featuring big names alongside heavy-hitting upcomers.

Inspired by the playlist Slam Dunk has welcomed Amazon Music to open their own stage at the festival, with the full list of acts performing there announced this week.

The Rock Scene stage will be headlined by pop punk pioneers Neck Deep, with returning acts The Story So Far, The Wonder Years, Motion City Soundtrack, Knuckle Puck and Hot Milk joining them on stage.

In addition to these names, punk new bloods KennyHoopla, Meet Me At The Altar and Beauty School will also make their Slam Dunk Festival debuts on the same stage.

The festival will take place on Friday 3 June at Temple Newsam, moving from the usual May Bank Holiday weekend to align with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend which begins on Thursday 2 June.

General Admission tickets are on sale on the Slam Dunk website for £85.

There are also tickets available for both the opening party and aftershow party, all available on the Slam Dunk website.

Below is the full list of acts confirmed across all stages so far:

ALEXISONFIRE

AS DECEMBER FALLS

BEAUTY SCHOOL

CANCER BATS

CHUNK! NO, CAPTAIN CHUNK!

DEAF HAVANA

DREAM STATE

DROPKICK MURPHYS

ESKIMO CALLBOY

HOT MILK

HOT MULLIGAN

HOT WATER MUSIC

KENNYHOOPLA

KNUCKLE PUCK

NECK DEEP

MEET ME AT THE ALTAR

MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES

MOD SUN

MOM JEANS

MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK

PENNYWISE

PINKSHIFT

POINT NORTH

SILVERSTEIN

SPANISH LOVE SONGS

SUM 41

THE AMITY AFFLICTION

THE BRONX

THE FLATLINERS

THE INTERRUPTERS

THE STORY SO FAR

THE SUMMER SET

THE USED

THE VANDALS

THE WONDER YEARS

YOURS TRULY