Slam Dunk Festival 2022: first full stage lineup announced for Leeds' pop punk all-dayer - plus ticket sales
Slam Dunk Festival is busting the January Blues, announcing the full billing for the Rock Scene stage.
Packed with some of the most popular new rock music from around the world, the Rock Scene is the flagship alternative music playlist on Amazon Music, featuring big names alongside heavy-hitting upcomers.
Inspired by the playlist Slam Dunk has welcomed Amazon Music to open their own stage at the festival, with the full list of acts performing there announced this week.
The Rock Scene stage will be headlined by pop punk pioneers Neck Deep, with returning acts The Story So Far, The Wonder Years, Motion City Soundtrack, Knuckle Puck and Hot Milk joining them on stage.
In addition to these names, punk new bloods KennyHoopla, Meet Me At The Altar and Beauty School will also make their Slam Dunk Festival debuts on the same stage.
The festival will take place on Friday 3 June at Temple Newsam, moving from the usual May Bank Holiday weekend to align with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend which begins on Thursday 2 June.
General Admission tickets are on sale on the Slam Dunk website for £85.
There are also tickets available for both the opening party and aftershow party, all available on the Slam Dunk website.
Below is the full list of acts confirmed across all stages so far:
ALEXISONFIRE
AS DECEMBER FALLS
BEAUTY SCHOOL
CANCER BATS
CHUNK! NO, CAPTAIN CHUNK!
DEAF HAVANA
DREAM STATE
DROPKICK MURPHYS
ESKIMO CALLBOY
HOT MILK
HOT MULLIGAN
HOT WATER MUSIC
KENNYHOOPLA
KNUCKLE PUCK
NECK DEEP
MEET ME AT THE ALTAR
MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES
MOD SUN
MOM JEANS
MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK
PENNYWISE
PINKSHIFT
POINT NORTH
SILVERSTEIN
SPANISH LOVE SONGS
SUM 41
THE AMITY AFFLICTION
THE BRONX
THE FLATLINERS
THE INTERRUPTERS
THE STORY SO FAR
THE SUMMER SET
THE USED
THE VANDALS
THE WONDER YEARS
YOURS TRULY
