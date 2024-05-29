Pictures from urban explorer Lost Faces and Forgotten Faces of the inside of what was once Casa Loco show drinks, coats, leaflets and other relics from when the space hosted light night parties.

The club opened in the early 1990s but closed in 2004 following complaints of anti-social behaviour.

The urban explorer said he’d wanted to look around the club for years, adding: “I found old drinks still left on the bar, membership keyrings scattered across the floor, 20 years out of date milk and old Casa Locos leaflets, not to mention the dancefloor and 'Chill out corner' were still all intact.

“Finding all of this left hidden for so long was unbelievable and exactly why i love doing what I do and exploring these derelict buildings.“

Check out the explorer’s pictures from inside the old nightclub in the gallery below:

