Exclusive industry data has revealed that the number of groups heading to Leeds has more than doubled in recent years.

One leading industry firm said factors ranging from the cost-of-living crisis to the war in Ukraine have pushed-up demand for ‘stay at home’ stag and hen parties, with groups increasingly shunning expensive trips abroad.

“The vast majority of our bookings are now groups staying in Britain, and of the locations that have benefited, Yorkshire’s arguably enjoyed the biggest stag and hen boom this year,” said Matt Mavir, managing director of Last Night of Freedom.

Date:10th July 2010. West Yorkshire Police, have launched a pioneering new Street Marshalls project in Leeds. Leeds City Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), special constables and police community support officers (PCSOs) and doorstaff from licensed premises are working together to make the streets of Leeds, a safe place and reduce violent crime at weekends. Pictured Three lads, working for local club, trying to gather business in Call Lane, Leeds.

The firm, which has organised stag and hen trips for around 500,000 Brits, revealed bookings to Leeds have risen by 55% during the past 12 months, while jaunts to Sheffield have shot up by 25% - making it more attractive than the likes of Munich and Riga.

“The Eastern Bloc was once the cornerstone of our industry. However, we’ve had more groups book Leeds this year than Krakow, which would have once seemed inconceivable,” added Matt.

“While the war was initially a factor, Eastern Europe has since bounced back, which makes Yorkshire’s lingering appeal even more eye-grabbing. York for example has exploded in popularity recently, especially with hens, and it is now our sixth biggest hen party destination.

“We take more bookings there than Barcelona, Budapest, Amsterdam – everywhere outside the UK bar Dublin. In the space of a few years, it has well and truly cemented itself as one of Europe’s hen party capitals.”

However, Yorkshire’s emergence as a stag and hen mecca is divisive. One of the region’s MPs has waged war against an industry she claims has ‘devastated’ her city.

Labour’s Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, has railed against groups visiting the city, claiming they are making life hell for residents.

Recently she outlined her vision for European-style ‘stag and hen zones’ in the city centre, separating revellers from the locals. However, the plans were widely dismissed from both industry figures and local councillors who questioned both their practicality and legality.

Among the critics was Last Night of Freedom, with Matt accusing the MP of “nimbyism”.

And while stags and hens split opinion, they are undoubtedly lucrative. According to Matt, he estimates they bring between £5 to 10 million into York’s economy alone each year, propping up hundreds of jobs in hospitality and leisure in the process.

“We are already seeing a big demand across the North from groups booking for 2023,” added the Gateshead-based businessman.

“Clearly the cost-of-living crisis is a factor. Money is on everyone’s minds, and a couple of nights in Yorkshire is going to be cheaper than flying into Barcelona for the weekend.

“But Yorkshire is also just a great destination. For example, York is a hen’s paradise – a beautiful, Instagrammable city packed with independent cocktail bars and restaurants.

