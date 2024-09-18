Leeds’ hottest night out destination is kicking off Freshers Week in style
Launching its brand-new night, ‘Elsewhere’ every Saturday, Home will be hosting events through September and October. Kicking off the celebrations is renowned DJ and producer Nathan Dawe, alongside many more chart-topping acts yet to be announced.
Since opening in April this year, Home has quickly cemented itself as the go-to destination of Leeds’ buzzing nightlight scene. Situated in The Light and below Carousel bar, Home is the perfect spot for students looking to dive straight into the action, all within easy reach of the major student hubs.
Alongside Nathan Dawe, Home is bringing a host of other incredible acts to Leeds to kickstart its Freshers celebrations, including:
- 28th September – Switch Disco
- 5th October – Belters Only + BL3SS
David Nejrup, Operations Director at Home commented: “We’ve been working hard to create a night which unites music, atmosphere & an unforgettable experience, and offers value in terms of ticket & drinks prices. For us, it’s all about creating those memorable moments for our students!
We’ve managed to secure some incredible headliners for our opening parties, with Nathan Dawe, Switch Disco & Belters Only all having recently played the likes of Creamfields, Leeds Festival, O Beach & Ibiza Rocks across the Summer. Elsewhere is set to be the new home of Saturday nights in Leeds and we can’t wait! “
Stephanie James, Marketing Manager at The Light, "We’re thrilled to welcome this year's Freshers to Leeds. The Light is home to a variety of fantastic night out destinations, with Carousel cocktail and games bar located just above Home offering the perfect setting to kick back and get to know your new housemates.”
