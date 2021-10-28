Mint Warehouse is one of 17 venues across the world taking part in the livestream, which will see a raft of big names take to the stage.

Grooves for The Mind is free to watch online and all artists have waived their booking fees for the event.

The money raised will be donated to mental health charity Mind and Solemen Indonesia, a Bali-based charity that helps people living in poverty.

DJs from across the house and techno spectrum will perform in seven countries during the 70-hour live stream, which kicks off on Friday.

Ralph Lawson will headline Team Leeds at Mint Warehouse, while Team London at XOYO will host a raft of names including Darren Emerson.

Team Manchester will see 909 Liverpool, Anton Fitz, Jozef K and Krysko take to the stage at Hidden, while Emily Knight, Dam Swindle and Dave Clarke will perform at Amsterdam’s Melkweg for Team Netherlands.

Team Germany’s Cinthie, Patrick Mason, Lucinee and Rezystor will perform in Berlin, followed by Team USA sets by Black Asteroid at a secret location in Wisconsin, Hiroko Yamamura at a special location in Chicago, and Thomas Barnett at an undisclosed warehouse in Detroit.

Rounding off the event will be Team Bali, with performances by Harliquinn.

You can watch the event here.