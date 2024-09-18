Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Autumn fashion arrives in style at the magnificent Victoria Gate shopping centre in Leeds as it becomes the suitably glamorous venue for some upcoming fashion events, in aid of a wonderful cause.

On Wednesday, September 25, the Smart Works Leeds x John Lewis Fashion and Fizz evening takes place at 5-7pm at the John Lewis Leeds store in Victoria Gate. Enjoy a glass of fizz and see the new autumn collections as you watch the John Lewis Leeds personal stylists and the team from Bobbi Brown showcase key looks for the season ahead for any occasion. Bring all your style or beauty queries and prepare to learn new tips and tricks to create your AW24 looks. Tickets here

All proceeds go to Smart Works Leeds, a women's unemployment charity providing high quality interview clothing and coaching to unemployed women across Yorkshire, helping them get the job and change their lives.

Smart Works Leeds is also hosting and running its very own Pop Up Shop, which launches this Friday at Victoria Gate and runs for ten days until September 29, open Monday – Saturday from 10am until 6pm, and Sundays from 11am until 5pm.

Showcasing the new boho look - one of the trends featuring at next week's John Lewis Fashion & Fizz night in aid of Smart WorKs Leeds

Shop favourite brands including Aligne, Hush, Nobody’s Child and more, with up to 70 per cent off RRP. See @smartworksleeds and here

If you have never been to a Smart Works sale before, this is your chance. The bargains are brilliant, the brands are swoon-worthy, and all the proceeds go towards this wonderful charity that helps support women back into work, to improve life for themselves, their families and communities. Guilt-free shopping is always a win-win in our book.