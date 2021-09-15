It will be housed in the former Tiger Tiger venue on Albion Street, four years after the popular club closed its doors.

The new venue Cargo, dubbed a 'superclub', will boast four rooms, a state of the art sound system and LED lighting.

There is capacity for 2,500 people, as well as a dedicated house and techno room underground.

Cargo will boast four rooms, a state of the art sound system and LED lighting (Photo: Utopiar)

The venue will host student parties throughout Freshers' Week from Monday, before opening to the public the following week.

Newcastle-based house and techno brand, Utopiar, is among the first to announce regular club nights at Cargo.

It will host parties every Friday night at the new venue from October 1.

The Utopiar team said: "It’s been four years since one of Leeds biggest venues closed it’s doors, the infamous Tiger Tiger ran some of the best events the cities seen over the last decade.

"Next week, we bring back the glory days of this incredible site with a brand new transformed club layout with a 2,500 capacity, four rooms including an underground house and techno room, state of the art sound system and a full LED installation making this club the best superclub in Leeds!

"This will be our new home every Friday from October 1 and we’re bringing you our number one event all the way from Newcastle."