Bingo Loco has filled theatres and venues across the world from New York to Dubai and Sydney.

The event turns the traditional game on its head, promising "carnage and chaos" with top prizes on offer - from a new car, VIP Coachella experience or a week in Las Vegas, to whacky wins such as a lawnmower or 10-foot teddy bear.

Bingo Loco is set to embark on a UK tour this summer, coming to PRYZM in Leeds on July 23.

There are big prizes on offer

There will be epic dance-offs, throwback tunes, CO2 cannons, confetti showers, speed Macarena, foul-mouthed wind-up merchants, cheeky stage performers and more.

Bingo Loco's William Meara said: "The global demand for immersive and interactive entertainment shows that people want more from a night out. We're all about more.

"We dragged bingo from the dark ages into a full-blown rave. After more than 800 shows, we fine-tuned the formula for the perfect social experiment.

"Oh, and not to mention the weirdest and wackiest prizes ever with previous prizes ranging from trips to Vegas and a boat, all the way to a Nobel space hopper. No two shows are ever the same and that keeps our customers coming back time and time again.”