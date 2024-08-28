Niall Horan First Direct Arena: One Direction star to take over Leeds - tickets, timings and setlist
Niall Horan will be taking over the First Direct Arena, in Leeds city centre, as part of his biggest tour yet, named The Show - Live on Tour 2024.
It is the pop star’s first headline run since his 2018 Flicker World Tour and comes after the release of his latest album The Show, which was released in 2023 and debuted at number one on the UK Official Album Chart.
As listed on the First Direct Arena website, the Irish singer said: “My favourite thing in the world is being on tour.
“Performing my songs for my fans and sharing those incredible moments together are the reason why I write music in the first place.
“This is going to be my best tour yet and I cannot wait to see all you ‘lovers’ on the road in 2024.
“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives.
“To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”
Horan has sold over 80 million records and toured the globe multiple times as part of One Direction.
As a soloist, his full-length debut Flicker contained the 3x RIAA Platinum single Slow Hands and the 2x RIAA Platinum This Town.
Here’s everything you need to know about Niall Horan at the First Direct Arena.
When is Niall Horan performing at Leeds First Direct Arena?
Niall Horan is coming to Leeds First Direct Arena on Wednesday, August 28.
When do doors open for Niall Horan at Leeds First Direct Arena?
Doors will open at 6pm, while the event starts at 7:30pm.
Who is supporting Niall Horan at Leeds First Direct Arena?
The indie pop solo project of American musician Samuel Holden Jaffe, Del Water Gap, is joining Niall Horan for his show in Leeds.
How do I get tickets to Niall Horan at Leeds First Direct Arena?
Limited tickets are still available via the official First Direct Arena website, priced at £53.75 (including fees).
VIP tickets are also available, priced from £90.25 (including fees).
What’s on the The Show - Live on Tour 2024 setlist?
There is no official setlist for tonight’s show. However, Horan performed the following songs at his most recent show held in Manchester yesterday (August 27).
Nice to Meet Ya
Small Talk / Edge of Seventeen
On a Night Like Tonight
On the Loose
The Show
Seeing Blind
Save My Life
Black and White
Dear Patience
This Town
You Could Start a Cult
Heaven
If You Leave Me
Stockholm Syndrome
Fire Away
Meltdown
Mirrors
Still
Heartbreak Weather (encore)
Slow Hands (encore)
