Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former One Direction star is coming to Leeds today (August 28).

Niall Horan will be taking over the First Direct Arena, in Leeds city centre, as part of his biggest tour yet, named The Show - Live on Tour 2024.

It is the pop star’s first headline run since his 2018 Flicker World Tour and comes after the release of his latest album The Show, which was released in 2023 and debuted at number one on the UK Official Album Chart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niall Horan is coming to the First Direct Arena today (August 28). Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartRadio | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As listed on the First Direct Arena website, the Irish singer said: “My favourite thing in the world is being on tour.

“Performing my songs for my fans and sharing those incredible moments together are the reason why I write music in the first place.

“This is going to be my best tour yet and I cannot wait to see all you ‘lovers’ on the road in 2024.

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

Horan has sold over 80 million records and toured the globe multiple times as part of One Direction.

As a soloist, his full-length debut Flicker contained the 3x RIAA Platinum single Slow Hands and the 2x RIAA Platinum This Town.

Here’s everything you need to know about Niall Horan at the First Direct Arena.

When is Niall Horan performing at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niall Horan is coming to Leeds First Direct Arena on Wednesday, August 28.

When do doors open for Niall Horan at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Doors will open at 6pm, while the event starts at 7:30pm.

Who is supporting Niall Horan at Leeds First Direct Arena?

The indie pop solo project of American musician Samuel Holden Jaffe, Del Water Gap, is joining Niall Horan for his show in Leeds.

How do I get tickets to Niall Horan at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limited tickets are still available via the official First Direct Arena website, priced at £53.75 (including fees).

VIP tickets are also available, priced from £90.25 (including fees).

What’s on the The Show - Live on Tour 2024 setlist?

There is no official setlist for tonight’s show. However, Horan performed the following songs at his most recent show held in Manchester yesterday (August 27).

Nice to Meet Ya

Small Talk / Edge of Seventeen

On a Night Like Tonight

On the Loose

The Show

Seeing Blind

Save My Life

Black and White

Dear Patience

This Town

You Could Start a Cult

Heaven

If You Leave Me

Stockholm Syndrome

Fire Away

Meltdown

Mirrors

Still

Heartbreak Weather (encore)

Slow Hands (encore)