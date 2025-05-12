Netflix is releasing a documentary about Fred and Rose West with ‘unseen footage’ 📺

Netflix has a new documentary on serial killers Fred and Rose West.

The series is set to release in the coming days.

But when can you expect it?

Infamous serial killers Fred and Rose West will be the subject of a documentary arriving on Netflix this week. The streaming giant has described it as the “definitive” series on the duo.

The show will feature “previously unseen police video and unheard audio recordings”, according to the BBC . It is also said to be “centred on the victims’ families” with some of the family members speaking about their experiences for the first time.

But what can you expect from the documentary - and when does it release? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story out on Netflix?

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story is coming to Netflix on May 14 | Netflix

The documentary series is set to release on the streaming platform in just a matter of days. It will be out on Wednesday (May 14) and all episodes will arrive at once.

Viewers can expect to watch the documentary on Netflix from 8am on its release date in the UK - and 9am in Europe. It will be released at 3am ET/ 12am PT for American subscribers.

What can you expect from the documentary?

The synopsis via Netflix reads: “Fred & Rose West: A British Horror Story is a definitive documentary series revealing the lives and crimes of Britain’s most notorious and prolific husband and wife serial killers.

“With exclusive access to previously unseen police video and unheard audio recordings, the three part series will show how the Gloucestershire police were able to unearth the remains of the West’s 12 victims to build a case against them that would bring closure for the families of the victims.

“The series features family members of some of the victims - a few of whom are speaking for the first time - giving insight into the pain and torment they went through for decades. From discovering that their missing loved ones were brutally murdered, to the trauma they experienced and the strength they displayed during the trial.”

