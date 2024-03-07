Watch more of our videos on Shots!

R&B singer-songwriter Ne-Yo announced that he would be bringing his Champagne and Roses tour to six UK arenas last year, and his Leeds date is fast approaching.

This announcement followed his successful sold-out US tour and the release of his ninth studio album Self Explanatory in 2022.

Ne-Yo is set to perform in Leeds. Photo: Tim Ireland/PA Wire.

The hitmaker has had many number 1 hits in the UK including So Sick, Let Me Love You (Until You Learn to Love Yourself) and Beautiful Monster.

He has also written hits for many other pop and R&B artists Rihanna, Beyonce, Usher and Celine Dion.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Ne-Yo’s concert in Leeds -

When is Ne-Yo performing at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Ne-Yo is coming to Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday (March 8).

When do doors open for Ne-Yo at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Doors open at 6pm and the event starts at 7pm.

Who is supporting Ne-Yo at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Singer-songwriter Mario will be supporting Ne-Yo at his Leeds concert. The artist rose to fame after the release of his single Let Me Love You in 2004. The song was written by Ne-Yo.

How to get tickets to Ne-Yo at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Last minute tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

What’s on the Champagne and Roses setlist?

There is no official setlist for Friday's performance, but the following setlist was played in Belgium last week, according to Setlist.fm -