Whitney Houston tribute show to make Leeds Millennium Square debut - here's how to buy tickets

Critically acclaimed international stage sensation Whitney - Queen of the Night is heading to Leeds for the first time.

The stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time will be coming to Millennium Square on Friday, August 9, it is announced today.

Whitney – Queen Of The Night will star Elesha Paul Moses in the title role, supported by a stunning live band.

Fans can expect to be blown away by three decades of nostalgic hits, including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, My Love Is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run to You, Saving All My Love, How Will I Know, Million Dollar Bill, The Greatest Love Of All, and many more.

The event forms part of the annual Millennium Square Summer Series outdoor programme of events which includes live music concerts, community festivals and film screenings.

The outstanding concert production has toured extensively across the UK and Europe for the past three years, and last night made its West End debut in front of a sold-out audience at London’s Savoy Theatre.

Tickets go on sale for Whitney – Queen Of The Night, at Millennium Square, at 10am on Friday, March 29, via www.millsqleeds.com and from the box office at Leeds Town Hall on 0113 376 0318.

Speaking about playing Whitney Houston, Elesha said: “Whitney Houston is one of the greatest singers of all time, and for me to lead this cast, singing these songs as part of this phenomenal show is a dream come true.

“We can’t wait to bring the show to Leeds and to party under the stars for the Summer Series.”

Ben Hatton, director of Theatre Touring for promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Whitney – Queen Of The Night to Leeds for the first time, direct from its sell-out West End premiere.

“This is a stunning show and the Millennium Square audience will have a fantastic night celebrating a musical legend at the heart of the city.”

Before her death in 2012, Whitney had been hailed as the most awarded artist of all time, by Guinness World Records – with six Grammy Awards and 30 Billboard Music Awards among her 415 titles.