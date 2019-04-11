These are the crimes reported at 2018's Leeds Festival

Have your say

Nearly 50 people were arrested at 2018's Leeds Festival, figures have revealed.

West Yorkshire Police have released data showing the reasons why people at last year's event at Bramham Park were arrested.

Campers leave Leeds Festival site at Bramham Park. Picture: James Hardisty

And while crimes range from drunken disorder all the way up to rape and sexual assault, drugs remain the most common reason by far for festival-goers to spend a night in the cells.

A total of 34 drugs-related arrests were made at last year's August Bank Holiday event, accounting for more than two thirds of all suspected crimes.

The vast majority of these were over possession with intent to supply class A drugs, with 28 total arrests.

A further three arrests were made over possession with intent to supply class B drugs, and two for psychoactive substances. One person was also arrested for supplying class A drugs.

The figures, obtained by Freedom of Information, also show one person was arrested for rape at the 2018 festival.

Seven arrests were also made over assault.

Figures have also been released for the two previous years at the festival, which is attended by approximately 80,000 people each year.

There were 62 arrests made in 2016 - 51 of which were drugs-related. The following year had a significant decrease with 43 arrests made, 32 of those over various drugs offences.

Leeds Festival will this year be held on August 23 to 25, with headline acts including The 1975, Foo Fighters and Post Malone.

Yorkshire Evening Post have contacted representatives for Leeds Festival, who were unavailable for comment.