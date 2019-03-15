Rave on! Memories of the day Happy Mondays brought the Madchester party to Leeds United's Elland Road ground
It's nearly 30 years since Happy Mondays - then riding high as the figureheads of the Madchester music scene - played Leeds United's Elland Road ground.
And today the Yorkshire Evening Post delves into its archives to publish a selection of rarely seen photographs from the 1991 gig, when the Mondays were supported by The Farm, The La's, Northside, Stereo MCs and The High:
1. Happy Mondays at Elland Road
Madchester vibes in the area! Happy Mondays party person Bez shows off some of his trademark freaky dancing.