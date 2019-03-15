PICS: Mark Bickerdike

Rave on! Memories of the day Happy Mondays brought the Madchester party to Leeds United's Elland Road ground

It's nearly 30 years since Happy Mondays - then riding high as the figureheads of the Madchester music scene - played Leeds United's Elland Road ground.

And today the Yorkshire Evening Post delves into its archives to publish a selection of rarely seen photographs from the 1991 gig, when the Mondays were supported by The Farm, The La's, Northside, Stereo MCs and The High:

Madchester vibes in the area! Happy Mondays party person Bez shows off some of his trademark freaky dancing.

Around 25,000 fans flocked to Elland Road for the gig, which was the last held at the ground for 17 years.

Centre-partings and flares were de rigueur for fans on a day when the Mondays had no fewer than 19 different T-shirt designs on sale.

John Matthews, singer with support band The High. Hailing from Manchester, their best-known tracks included Box Set Go and Take Your Time.

