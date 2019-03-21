Opera North reaches out to new partner groups in Leeds

New community partners for Opera North include five Leeds charities and organisations, whose members can now enjoy opera, music, live performance and workshops, throughout the coming year.

The 2019 Community Partners include Ripon House which provides temporary accommodation and support for female ex-offenders; BAME Health and Wellbeing Hub which works with older people in Chapeltown, Leeds; Caring for Life, a farm-based charity that supports homeless and vulnerable people; and 5 Ways, giving guidance and advice to those recovering from addiction.

Opera North’s work with refugees and asylum seekers was recently recognised with Theatre of Sanctuary status, and its continuing commitment is reflected in its new partnership with Conversation Club which provides a drop-in for refugees and asylum seekers at Mill Hill Chapel in Leeds.

Helen Mason of 5 Ways, said: “5 Ways feels really special being a partner of Opera North. It has provided our client group with amazing opportunities to take part in something that would not normally be available to them, and has broadened their horizons.”

It is the sixth year of the scheme, engaging people who might otherwise encounter barriers to being involved with the arts. As Opera North Community Partners, groups work closely with the company and are invited to opera at Leeds Grand Theatre, exclusive pre-show talks, backstage tours and can make use of Opera North’s rehearsal spaces. They can also choose to host bespoke workshops and interactive performances at a venue of choice that could be a pub, community centre or church hall.