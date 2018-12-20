New Leeds date for Paul Carrack

Legendary singer and songwriter Paul Carrack is out on the road again with his band, and will play at Leeds Town Hall on January 20, 2019.

The former frontman of Ace, Squeeze, and Mike and The Mechanics is seen as a key figure in British pop history.

He has a new album out, These Days, that he claims is “about getting to an age, and appreciating what you’ve got. I hope it will resonate with people. It’s not being frightened of it, and just trying to enjoy it.” Tickets for the gig priced £41.87 or £36.57 are available from the City Centre Box Office on 0113 376 0318, or online at www.leedstownhall.co.uk.