Music interview: Pirate Copy

A name synonymous in the underground world of house music, Lee Spence aka Pirate Copy been creating a lot of buzz with his releases as of late, and now his hectic touring schedule brings him to Leeds for a show.

Since starting out over 15 years ago, Pirate Copy has released on Elrow, Material and Sola and even now he continues to excel in his productions and live sets. At the helm of Kaluki, and with several big releases in the pipeline, not to mention a diary overflowing with dates, 2018 is going to be a big one for him.

Lee, how’s it going? We’re already three months into the year – what have been your highlights so far?

I’ve already had some great moments, an interview live on Radio 1 ahead of my room 1 gig at Fabric was a great feeling and accomplishment. Also playing alongside Marco Carola to a full house at the Albert Hall in Manchester was up there.

You’re joining the crazy Teatro party at Mission on the 23rd – what can people expect to hear from your set?

It’s hard to say until I get there and see what’s in front of me, but I will no doubt play some of my brand new productions that I am testing and tweaking, as well as some of the new Kaluki demos that will be released later this year and some of my favourite records I have been enjoying recently.

Speaking of Teatro, it seems to be quickly turning into a staple of Leeds’ nightlife – what are your memories of playing in Leeds? Any stories you can share with us?

I’ve had fond memories of playing in Leeds at venues such as the Warehouse, for Basics, and more recently Canal Mills. Leeds is always a good crack, similar to my hometown of Manchester in that respect.

DJs that have featured so far at Teatro include Leftwing & Kody, Wade, Mat.Joe, Nathan Barato, Mark Jenkyns, Brett Gould and many more – which DJs/producers would you recommend people keep an ear out for at the minute?

Yes loads of good new talent coming through at the minute: Kinnerman, Calvin Clarke, Jamie Roy, Mason Collective – all going places, watch this space.

You’ve had a big year yourself, a Moon Harbour release coming up, tons of gigs in the diary – what are you most looking forward to?

I am looking forward now to summer, Ibiza, festival season. It’s been a long, cold winter in the UK, but worry not summer is almost here.

Pirate Copy plays at Teatro at Mission in Leeds on March 16.