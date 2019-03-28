Leeds soldier wins Army Musician of the Year competition

A soldier from Leeds who swapped marching for music has been named the Army musician of the year.

Matthew Dixon, 25, can usually be found accompanying troops at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle as they are about to Change the Guard but he also has another weapon under his belt.

Matthew DIxon with his first place.

When not protecting the Royals, he performs with the Band of the Scots Guards and hit the right note when he won the prestigious Army Musician of the Year competition playing “The Lark” by Balakirev on the piano.

Mr Dixon was competing against the best from the Bands of the Army’s Household Division and entrants included a wide range of instrumental performances, including the viola, double bass, bassoon, glockenspiel, trombone and saxophone. The competition also stretches musicians and encourages them to step up and perform solo, on instruments and music that may be far from their comfort zone.

He said: "I’m very surprised to have won – it’s actually unbelievable. I was really nervous when I came out to play but I managed to compose myself. Everyone in the competition played so well at a very high standard.

“Going forward this win has given me a lot of confidence in my wider skills and ability, and hopefully means I get asked to play more solo pieces. There’s always room for improvement though, so I’ll keep working hard.”