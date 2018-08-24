Leeds Carnival 2018: What the weather is set to be like for the event on August 27

Leeds West Indian Carnival is Europe’s longest running authentic Caribbean carnival parade and it will make its annual return on Monday August 27.

But will the weather be bright and sunny or bleak and grey?

Leeds West Indian Carnival is Europes longest running authentic Caribbean carnival parade and it will make its annual return on Monday August 27

Here’s the weather forecast for Leeds West Indian Carnival 2018.

August 27 is set to see a mixture of sunny intervals and periods of cloud, with a maximum temperature of 17C and lows of 11C.

The day will start off slightly chilly and overcast, with temperature of around 13C.

The sun will then make an appearance at around 10am, where the temperature will have increased slightly to 15C.

August 27 is set to see a mixture of sunny intervals and periods of cloud, with a maximum temperature of 17C

The peak temperature of 17C will the be reached at around 1pm, just before the parade is set to begin at 2pm.

Sunny intervals will the take place on and off from around 4pm to 7pm, where the temperature will still be around 16C.

Temperatures will begin to cool later on in the evening, particularly after 10pm.

August 27 could see some scattered showers, but temperatures will be moderately warm with sunny spells throughout the day.

However, temperatures will be slightly cooler than recent weeks so it’s worth taking an extra layer just in case.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Martin Young, said, “The cooler conditions will continue through the weekend and for some it’ll certainly feel quite different to what we’ve been used to this summer.