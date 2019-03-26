International bill for Brudenell Piano Sessions

Piano Sessions are to return to the Brudenell Social Club in Hyde Park, Leeds to coincide with international Piano Day.

Curated by Simeon Walker, a Leeds-based pianist and composer who will also perform a short opening set, the event on Friday will feature Polar Institute, a Manchester-based textural chamber music collective, influenced by post-rock, jazz and contemporary classical music, featuring piano, electric guitar, violin and bass clarinet, Me For Queen, a Scottish soul/folk singer-songwriter with influences from Björk to Chopin, who has been likened to Carole King and Regina Spektor, and Nathan Shubert, a Canadian contemporary classical pianist and composer, drawing on influences from Nils Frahm to Erik Satie.

Brudenell Piano Sessions: Piano Day 2019 takes place on Friday March 29, admission is pay what you feel.

Walkers is also involved with an event called Piano Day: Prelude on Thursday March March, starting at 7pm. It’s being held at the University of Leeds and features panel-based discussion with a number of people and organisations alongside some short performances. For details visit: https://www.leedsinspired.co.uk/events/piano-day-2019-prelude