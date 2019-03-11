How to get tickets for Lewis Capaldi at Scarborough Open Air Theatre and how much do they cost

Have your say

Chart-topping Lewis Capaldi - hailed as one of the most critically acclaimed artists of his generation - is to perform in Scarborough this summer.

The 22-year-old singer songwriter has just scored his first UK Number One single with Someone You Loved. His eagerly-awaited debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is due to be released on May 17.

When will Lewis Capaldi be coming to the Scarborough Open Air Theatre?

He will be taking to the stage on Saturday, July 20.

When are tickets available? Are there any pre-sale tickets?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, March 15.

Where can you get tickets for Lewis Capaldi in Scarborough?

They are available via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).

How much are tickets for Lewis at Scarborough Open Air Theatre?

Ticket prices are yet to be released

What do Open Air Theatre bosses say about the concert?

His Scarborough Open Air Theatre gig is presented by Cuffe and Taylor.

Director, Peter Taylor, said: “Lewis’ debut album is going to be one of the records of the year and so we cannot wait to welcome him here. I am sure music fans will be beating a path to the Yorkshire coast in their droves for what promises to be an unmissable show.”

READ MORE: Brand new Tina Turner show heads to Leeds - here’s how to buy tickets



