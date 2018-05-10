Gig review: DMA’s at Leeds Beckett University

Whilst DMA’s might not yet be troubling the top end of the charts or receiving the airplay they deserve, they have that rare ability that few bands possess in surviving on hard work and word of mouth.

Having attended three live DMA’s shows in the last year, I have seen the band become not only confident in their abilities but real contenders on the live circuit.

Selling out Leeds Beckett University towards the last leg of their UK tour promoting new album For Now, DMA’s need no introduction to the crowd who are all clothed like clones of the band.

New tracks For Now, In The Air and Warsaw all fit perfectly alongside tracks from their debut Hill’s End and have the capacity crowd jumping from the first chord.

Rounding the evening off with a blistering encore of fan favourite Lay Down, DMA’s make being in a band seem effortless, as if anyone in the audience could be up their doing the very same thing.

This makes bands like DMA’s real and attainable, and why the crowd feel every bit a connection to it.

Never underestimate fan power.

Once a band has created their own community and tribal following, sold out shows will follow. I sense this band will be around for sometime yet.