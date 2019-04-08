Chart star Khalid announces show at Leeds arena

International multi platinum-selling artist Khalid is to play at the First Direct Arena in Leeds as part of his headline ‘Khalid Free Spirit World Tour’.

The announcement follows the release of his highly anticipated new album ‘Free Spirit’, which is out now via Columbia Records and Right Hand Music Group.

An AEG Presents event, the five-time Grammy Award nominee is set to kick start his UK tour at London’s The O2 on September 17, a monumental musical milestone having only just released his second album. Khalid will then take to stages at Glasgow’s The SSE Hydro (September 20), Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena (September 21) before wrapping up at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on September 22.

He will be supported by pop stars Mabel and Raye.

An American Express presale will run from 10am on Wednesday April 10 to all American Express card members. For details visit axs.com/amexpresale, terms and conditions apply. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday April 12 at 10am, with VIP packages also available from Khalid’s website, khalidofficial.com.

Since releasing his debut hit single ‘Location’ in 2016 which went on to go quadruple platinum, Khalid has continued to cement his global status as one of music’s most promising breakout stars. Already accumulating a stellar array of awards and wins from the likes of MTV, Billboard and BET, his UK tour offers his legion of loyal fans a chance to experience his latest musical offering.

Khalid recently released his new single ‘Talk’ along with the music video, self-written and produced by Disclosure, ‘Talk’ is the lead single off ‘Free Spirit’.