Big opportunity for young talent

Young Music talent from around the region can win a coveted slot at Leeds and Reading Festivals by competing in the newly-launched Centre Stage competition.

Now in its tenth year, Centre Stage gives bands and solo artists the chance to play at both major music festivals, while raising money for Martin House Hospice Care..

The competition is backed by bands such as Embrace, The Cribs, Pigeon Detectives and Pulled Apart by Horses.

This year Embrace drummer Mike Heaton, an ambassador for Martin House, will join the judges, along with Shed Seven singer Rick Witter.

Organiser Sarah Smith said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the many talented young musicians across Yorkshire to win a chance to play in front of thousands of people at one of the country’s biggest music festivals.

“It’s also an opportunity for young people to help other young people who have life-limiting conditions by raising money for Martin House.”

Bands and solo artists must be aged 22 or under to enter. All entrants are asked to raise a minimum £400 for Martin House.

Heats take place at Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen in Leeds in April, with finalists awarded professional mentoring before they play the O2 Academy, Leeds, in July, where winners will be chosen by a panel of music industry experts.

Sarah added: “We would like to thank Festival Republic for its continued support.”

Registration is open, and musicians can find out more, and register online at www.martinhouse.org.uk/Centre-Stage

So far, Centre Stage has raised £225,000 to benefit users of Martin House.