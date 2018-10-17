Big names set for Slam Dunk Festival at Temple Newsam, Leeds

Million-selling American rock band All Time Low are to headline next year’s Slam Dunk Festival in Leeds.

The group, from Baltimore, who formed in 2003 and topped the UK charts in 2015 with their album Future Hearts, are among the first wave of acts announced to appear at the festival’s new site, Temple Newsam Park on Saturday May 25, 2019.

New Found Glory will be among the bands performing at Slam Dunk 2019.

All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth said about their headline slot at Slam Dunk 2019: “There’s been a bit of an ATL drought in the UK recently so we thought it best to come back and tear it up with some rad bands. Bring your life jackets.”

Also due to appear at next year’s festival – which will be the first to be staged at Temple Newsam after 12 years in Leeds city centre – are NOFX, one of the most successful independent punk bands in the world.

The ‘godfathers of pop-punk’ New Found Glory will make a hotly anticipated return to Slam Dunk in 2019, and Waterparks, who have emerged as a true phenomenon in pop-punk over the past few years.

After releasing their first new music in over seven years in 2017, Story Of The Year promise to be one of the most anticipated sets at Slam Dunk.

NOFX are returning to the Slam Dunk bill.

Another unmissable return that will have festival-goers talking is Kerrang! award winners Gallows. Also on the bill are ska favourites Mad Caddies and Canadian rock band Silverstein.

After the success of Slam Dunk South’s move to Hatfield House last year, the festival has also announced plans for a new site for Slam Dunk North, moving to Leeds’s Temple Newsam estate.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now priced £59 (subject to booking fees).

For full details visit http://slamdunkfestival.com

Waterparks play at Slam Dunk 2019.