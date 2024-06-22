Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The perfect event for those who want to see what it takes to convict or acquit a suspected murderer is coming to Leeds.

BBC’s The Murder Trial Live offers a realistic insight into the British legal system where you can join a jury and help determine the fate of a suspected murderer.

Currently on tour around the UK, the show is coming to Leeds for five days in a large, inflatable arena fitted with a court room, fully licenced bar and street food.

Written and delivered by real criminal barristers, The Murder Trial Live is based on the true stories of infamous murderers Dennis Nilsen and Jeffrey Dahmer.

Jury members will meet the defendant Jack Brewer, who is suspected of brutally murdered over 20 people and eating parts of their victims flesh.

The Murder Trial Live tour is coming to Leeds on Thursday, August 22 to Monday, August 26.

The inflatable courtroom, known as the Crown Court Arena, will be located at Yarnbury Rugby Club on Brownberrie Lane, Horsforth.

There are peak-time shows at 6pm on August 23, noon and 6pm on August 24 and noon and 6pm on August 25. Two off-peak shows will take place on August 26, at noon and 6pm.

Standard tickets for peak-time events cost £65, or £75 for premium juror tickets and £85 for front-row seats. Standard tickets for off-peak events cost £35, with premium tickets priced at £45 and front-row seats £55.