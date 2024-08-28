Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A supermarket chain is set to host new weekly baby and parent meet-ups in Leeds starting this September.

M&S cafes in Briggate, White Rose Shopping Centre and Pudsey cafes will be taking part in the new initiative from Tuesday, September 3, as part of the retailer’s very first baby club – the parent hood.

The new club, which will take place weekly from 9:30am - 11:30am, is designed to help place parents wanting to build connections in their local community.

It also hopes to help parents celebrate the big and small moments in pregnancy and throughout a baby’s first two years.

M&S is launching the parent hood - a weekly meet-up for babies and parents in Leeds. Photo: M&S | M&S

Customers who join will get access to exclusive offers, including a free slice of cake every week when they purchase a hot drink in M&S cafes and 10% off M&S’ range of baby grows for 12 months.

Offers also include savings on nursing bras, skincare products and baby bedding, as well as curated offers from specialist brand partners like Mamas & Papas, Pampers and Piccolo organic baby food.

Parents-to-be will be supported ahead of their new arrival with guidance on the topics that matter most.

In-house specialists from M&S and expert partners have developed tips on everything from birthing bag essentials and choosing the right maternity bra to bump-friendly style inspiration.

New parents will have access to curated content covering a range of topics including self care tips for those early days, newborn essential checklists and planning for baby’s first trip.

As the baby grows, guides will focus on topics such as weaning tips and baby friendly recipes. Including when to start and how to prepare, ideas on toys and play that encourage curiosity and sensory development, and support for when a baby begins to take their first steps.

Vickie Smith, regional manager at M&S, said: “Our teams cannot wait to launch our new baby and parent meet ups in-store next month.

“Becoming a parent is a fantastic experience but it’s important to have support and we want the meet ups to really bring together the local community.

“The latest stats show over 8,000 babies are born across Leeds in a year, so I’m hoping we can raise awareness of the parent hood among all those new parents!

“The parent hood is as much about the parents as the baby and it's fantastic to be able to offer exclusive discounts and the chance to save up to £250 every year. I’d encourage all parents to be and new parents to take a look, sign up to Sparks and join the club!”

Sharry Cramond, food and loyalty marketing director at M&S, said: “If the parent hood existed when my children were babies, I’d have been the first person to sign up.

“It’s the first of our special interest clubs and we want to make it the best Baby Club in the country by bringing together the very best of M&S for the UK’s incredible community of parents and make their Sparks membership even more valuable.”

How to sign up for M&S’ the parent hood baby club

Customers must sign up to M&S’ loyalty scheme Sparks in-store, online or via the M&S app ahead of the meeting.