Platinum-certified alt-pop rockers Mother Mother have announced an extensive tour across the UK and Europe with a show at O2 Academy Leeds - here’s what you need to know.

The Canadian five-piece will head on their ambitious tour yet, as they cross the Atlantic for a 30-date tour across Europe and the UK, playing in a total of 17 countries.

The tour was announced together with the release of their latest single To My Heart, described as an “uplifting track” that takes listeners on “an introspective journey that hearkens back to their early catalogue”.

Canadian five-piece Mother Mother are coming to Leeds in February. Picture by Mackenzie Walker

Of the new song, lead singer and guitarist Ryan Guldemond said: "To My Heart is a song about trekking through the treacherous internal landscape of one's stored bodily trauma to arrive home safely in the space of the heart. It's a theme that mirrors the old adage, ‘The only way out is through’.

“We hold this concept dear and find ourselves returning to it often, as a means to become more whole ourselves and ideally to provide the listener with some support, should they find themselves on a similar, often rocky path back to an open heart. Musically, this feels very classic Mother Mother, with the acoustic guitar and trio harmonies guiding the way - a recurring aesthetic on the new album."

Here’s everything you need to know as Mother Mother comes to Leeds:

When is Mother Mother at O2 Academy Leeds?

Mother Mother will stop in Leeds as part of their European tour on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

How to get tickets to Mother Mother at O2 Academy Leeds and presale information

Tickets for Mother Mother at O2 Academy Leeds go on sale on Friday, September 22 at 9am via the Ticketmaster website.

Artist presale tickets are available from Monday, September 18 at 9am, with O2 Priority tickets on sale from Wednesday, September 20 at 9am.

Mother Mother UK and Ireland tour dates