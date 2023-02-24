Mimi Webb UK tour: More dates added to sold-out Amelia 2023 Tour including Leeds - how to get tickets
Rising star Mimi Webb has added more dates to her sold-out UK tour, including a show in Leeds.
Breakout singer and songwriter, Mimi Webb, has expanded her sold-out UK tour this year with additional dates, including one in Leeds to mark the release of her debut album, Amelia. Due to popular demand, the 22-year-old from Canterbury will perform at Leeds Stylus in March as part of The Amelia 2023 Tour.
The 31-date tour will make stops across Europe and the UK, kicking off on March 14 in Zurich, Switzerland at Plaza continuing with stops in Berlin, Oslo, Paris, Manchester and more before concluding on April 24 in London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton.
In just two years, Mimi has racked up over 900 million global streams, and multiple chart-topping tracks including ‘House on Fire,’ ‘Good Without,’ and most recently ‘Red Flags’.
She was also nominated Best New Artist at the 2023 BRIT Awards, garnering praise from the likes of British Vogue, Rolling Stone, and Billboard, in addition to her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Graham Norton Show.
Mimi’s highly anticipated debut album, Amelia, will feature 12 tracks including the three already released hits. The album title comes from her full first name, Amelia, and will give fans an insight into her world as a popular musician and also the girl from the countryside.
Mimi Webb UK tour 2023 tickets
Mimi Webb has added a new date for March 6 at Leeds Stylus. Her sold-out show at the Leeds O2 Academy is scheduled for April 15. Tickets are on sale via Crash Record now and Mimi Webb’s website.
Mimi Webb - UK tour dates 2023
(sold out)
April 3 O2 City Hall, Newcastle
April 4 O2 Academy, Glasgow
April 6 Ulster Hall, Belfast
April 10 Guild of Students, Liverpool
April 11 O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
April 14 O2 Academy, Sheffield
April 15 O2 Academy, Leeds
April 17 Rock City, Nottingham
April 18 O2 Academy, Birmingham
April 20 O2 Academy, Bristol
April 21 Pavilions, Plymouth
April 22 O2 Academy, Bournemouth
April 24 O2 Academy, London
Mimi Webb additional tour dates
March 1 Pryzm, Kingston
March 5 Academy 2, Manchester
March 6 Stylus, Leeds
March 7 Chalk, Brighton
March 8 Waterfront, Norwich