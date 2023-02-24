Breakout singer and songwriter, Mimi Webb, has expanded her sold-out UK tour this year with additional dates, including one in Leeds to mark the release of her debut album, Amelia. Due to popular demand, the 22-year-old from Canterbury will perform at Leeds Stylus in March as part of The Amelia 2023 Tour.

The 31-date tour will make stops across Europe and the UK, kicking off on March 14 in Zurich, Switzerland at Plaza continuing with stops in Berlin, Oslo, Paris, Manchester and more before concluding on April 24 in London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton.

In just two years, Mimi has racked up over 900 million global streams, and multiple chart-topping tracks including ‘House on Fire,’ ‘Good Without,’ and most recently ‘Red Flags’.

She was also nominated Best New Artist at the 2023 BRIT Awards, garnering praise from the likes of British Vogue, Rolling Stone, and Billboard, in addition to her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Graham Norton Show.

Mimi’s highly anticipated debut album, Amelia, will feature 12 tracks including the three already released hits. The album title comes from her full first name, Amelia, and will give fans an insight into her world as a popular musician and also the girl from the countryside.

Mimi Webb UK tour 2023 tickets

Mimi Webb has added a new date for March 6 at Leeds Stylus. Her sold-out show at the Leeds O2 Academy is scheduled for April 15. Tickets are on sale via Crash Record now and Mimi Webb’s website .

Mimi Webb - UK tour dates 2023

(sold out)

April 3 O2 City Hall, Newcastle

April 4 O2 Academy, Glasgow

April 6 Ulster Hall, Belfast

April 10 Guild of Students, Liverpool

April 11 O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

April 14 O2 Academy, Sheffield

April 15 O2 Academy, Leeds

April 17 Rock City, Nottingham

April 18 O2 Academy, Birmingham

April 20 O2 Academy, Bristol

April 21 Pavilions, Plymouth

April 22 O2 Academy, Bournemouth

April 24 O2 Academy, London

Mimi Webb additional tour dates

March 1 Pryzm, Kingston

March 5 Academy 2, Manchester

March 6 Stylus, Leeds

March 7 Chalk, Brighton

March 8 Waterfront, Norwich