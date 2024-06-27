Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A huge outdoor cinema is coming to Leeds this summer.

Cinema on the Square, created by Leeds International Film Festival, will be taking place at Millennium Square from July 24 to 26.

Designed to celebrate movies and music on the big concert stage screen, the film festival will be screening all the blockbuster hits such as Ratatouille, Barbie and Wonka.

The square will also be home to Classic Concerts, which will feature “two of the most acclaimed live concert films” with Talking Heads and Aretha Franklin.

Cinema on the Square is taking place at Millennium Square this summer. Photo: Mark Bickerdike | Mark Bickerdike

French films will also be screened at Millennium Square in honour of the Olympics taking place in Paris this year. Moulin Rouge, a musical romantic drama, and La haine, a landmark of French cinema in the 1990s, will be shown. Cinema on the Square is one of many events coming to Millennium Square this summer. Sounds of the City is set to return to the square for a series of outdoor concerts with pop stars such as Anne Marie, James Arthur and Paloma Faith due to take the main stage.

Here are all the films being screened at Millennium Square this July: