Millennium Square: Leeds set to host huge outdoor cinema screening blockbuster hits this summer
Cinema on the Square, created by Leeds International Film Festival, will be taking place at Millennium Square from July 24 to 26.
Designed to celebrate movies and music on the big concert stage screen, the film festival will be screening all the blockbuster hits such as Ratatouille, Barbie and Wonka.
The square will also be home to Classic Concerts, which will feature “two of the most acclaimed live concert films” with Talking Heads and Aretha Franklin.
French films will also be screened at Millennium Square in honour of the Olympics taking place in Paris this year. Moulin Rouge, a musical romantic drama, and La haine, a landmark of French cinema in the 1990s, will be shown. Cinema on the Square is one of many events coming to Millennium Square this summer. Sounds of the City is set to return to the square for a series of outdoor concerts with pop stars such as Anne Marie, James Arthur and Paloma Faith due to take the main stage.
Here are all the films being screened at Millennium Square this July:
- Wonka - July 24 at 3pm (£5 per ticket)
- Amélie - July 24 at 5:45pm (£7 - £9 per ticket)
- Stop Making Sense - July 24 at 8:30pm (£7 - £9 per ticket)
- Ratatouille - July 25 at 12:30pm (£5 per ticket)
- Moulin Rouge - July 25 at 3pm (£7 - £9 per ticket)
- Amazing Grace - July 25 at 6pm (£7 - £9 per ticket)
- La haine - July 25 at 8:15pm (£7 - £9 per ticket)
- Encanto singalong - July 26 at noon (£5 per ticket)
- Girlhood - July 26 at 2:30pm (£7 - £9 per ticket)
- Cléo from 5 to 7 - July 26 at 5pm (£7 - £9 per ticket)
- Barbie - July 26 at 7:30pm (£7 - £9 per ticket)
