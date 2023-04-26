McFly announce huge UK tour including Leeds O2 Academy show: how to buy tickets & presale details
McFly will stop at Leeds’ O2 Academy on their ‘Power to Play’ tour
McFly has announced a groundbreaking UK tour with a stop at Leeds’ O2 Academy on the way. The effervescent boyband will head out on tour across 12 different cities later this year.
Alongside the tour announcement, McFly members Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd appeared on BBC Radio 2 to promote their new single ‘God of Rock and Roll’. Tweeting the news to their followers, they said: “We’re stoked to be heading back out on the road with @lostalone!
“Pre-order Power to Play from our official store by 3pm Tues 2nd May for exclusive access to tickets before anyone else. Tickets go on general sale on Fri 5th May! See you at the front.”
The group’s upcoming album Power to Play is due for release on June 9, 2023. McFly rose to fame in the 00s and have since achieved seven UK number-one singles, six top-ten albums, seven arena tours, and ten million records sold worldwide.
When and where are McFly playing in Leeds?
How to get tickets for McFly in Leeds
Fans who pre-order the upcoming album ‘Power to Play’ via McFly’s website before 3pm on Tuesday May 2, can get early access to tickets from 8am on Wednesday, May 3. General sale tickets will then be released on Friday, May 5 from 9am.
McFly full UK tour dates
October
23 - Bristol, O2 Academy
24 - Bristol, O2 Academy
25 - Norwich, Nick Rayns LCR
27 - London, Alexandra Palace
28 - Bournemouth, BIC
29 - Southampton, O2 Guildhall
31 - Birmingham, O2 Academy
November
1 - Birmingham, O2 Academy
2 - Norwich, Nick Rayns LCR
4 - Edinburgh, Usher Hall
5 - Newcastle, O2 City Hall
6 - Newcastle, O2 City Hall
8 - Glasgow, Barrowland
13 - Leeds, O2 Academy
16 - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
19 - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
21 - Nottingham, Rock City
22 - Nottingham, Rock City
