Manning Stainton’s new “Summer Takeover” initiative will see the estate agent hiding golden tickets in locations across the city throughout August.

Tickets will be hidden every Thursday, and each one contains a prize for a family to visit an attraction, ranging from Yorkshire Wildlife Park to Harewood House.

Sarah Joseph, Horsforth branch Manager, with a golden ticket. Picture by Manning Stainton

Every Tuesday and Wednesday, the estate agent will give ticket hunters clues about the location of each ticket on its Instagram and Facebook pages.

Speaking about the initiative, Mark Manning, managing director of Manning Stainton, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to connect with the local communities we operate in, and we’ve launched this competition to help local families have some serious fun this summer holiday.

“Check out our Facebook and Instagram pages every Tuesday and Wednesday for clues about each ticket’s location, and the first person to find the ticket will win. Good luck!”