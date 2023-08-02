Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Manning Stainton: Leeds families could win big prizes by finding 'golden tickets' hidden across the city

A Leeds-based estate agent has launched a new initiative to help local families have fun this summer.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 07:42 BST- 1 min read

Manning Stainton’s new “Summer Takeover” initiative will see the estate agent hiding golden tickets in locations across the city throughout August. 

Tickets will be hidden every Thursday, and each one contains a prize for a family to visit an attraction, ranging from Yorkshire Wildlife Park to Harewood House.

Sarah Joseph, Horsforth branch Manager, with a golden ticket. Picture by Manning StaintonSarah Joseph, Horsforth branch Manager, with a golden ticket. Picture by Manning Stainton
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, the estate agent will give ticket hunters clues about the location of each ticket on its Instagram and Facebook pages.

Speaking about the initiative, Mark Manning, managing director of Manning Stainton, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to connect with the local communities we operate in, and we’ve launched this competition to help local families have some serious fun this summer holiday.

“Check out our Facebook and Instagram pages every Tuesday and Wednesday for clues about each ticket’s location, and the first person to find the ticket will win. Good luck!”

Manning Stainton has also created a series of guides to help keep children entertained this summer, covering everything from free places to visit and activities to try at home.

