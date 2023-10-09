Two of the UK’s most influential acts will take to the stage together as part of Leeds’ successful Sounds Of The City and Summer Series.

Manic Street Preachers and Suede are coming to Leeds in 2024 for an epic co-headlining show at Millennium Square.

London act Suede has received the Mercury Music Prize, and just celebrated the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album which included hits such as Animal Nitrate and So Young by releasing the Suede30, a reissue with new masters and extra material.

They are joined by Welsh legends Manic Street Preachers, who have released 14 studio albums since their debut Generation Terrorists in 1992.

Mercury Music Prize winners Suede just celebrated the 30th anniversary of their debut album. Picture by Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Together, they are set to bring the best of British rock to Leeds' Millennium Square as part of a seven date tour across the UK and Ireland.

Here’s everything you need to know as Manic Street Preachers and Suede comes to Leeds:

When is Manic Street Preachers and Suede playing at Leeds Millennium Square?

The two iconic rock bands will take on Leeds Millennium Square on Saturday July 13, 2024, as part of the Sounds Of The City and Summer Series.

Manic Street Preachers and Suede will play seven co-headline shows across the UK and Ireland. Picture by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Who is closing the show and who is supporting Manic Street Preachers and Suede at Leeds Millennium Square?

According to NME, Suede will close the show at Leeds Millennium Square.

The co-headline show currently has no confirmed supporting acts.

How to get tickets to Manic Street Preachers and Suede at Leeds Millennium Square

Tickets for Manic Street Preachers and Suede at Leeds Millennium Square go on sale on Friday October 13 at 9am via Leeds Ticket Hub, and will set you back £65.45 including booking fees.

Manic Street Preachers and Suede UK tour 2024 dates