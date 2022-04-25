Emmerdale actress Malandra Burrows has revealed she is currently undergoing treatment for stage three breast cancer.

The 56-year-old, who played Kathy Glover in the soap, was diagnosed in February this year and has already had a tumour removed, with six months of chemotherapy now ahead of her.

Actress Malandra Burrows attends the 49th Variety Club Race Day at Sandown race course on September 1, 2007 in London, England.

Burrows was due to have a routine mammogram in 2020, but it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

She believes the cancer may have been discovered earlier if the appointment had not been rescheduled.

In an interview with Ok! Burrows said that she found the lump on her breast in January while exercising.

She immediately rang her doctor who scheduled her an appointment on the same day.

Within weeks she has undergone various tests and scans which revealed the cancer in her breast.