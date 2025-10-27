Magical night of mindful shopping returns to Leeds city centre

It’s the one-night-only experience which invites guests to experience the joy of Christmas shopping in a more mindful way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mindful Lock-In Night Market returns to the historic Leeds Corn Exchange on Friday, December 5, from 5pm until 9pm.

It aims to transform the city’s most beloved indie hub into a festive after-hours celebration of conscious shopping, creativity, and community all in collaboration with the independent retailers housed inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is run by Mindful Market UK and highlights independent, sustainable, inclusive or wellbeing focused small businesses who prove that positive change starts right in our pockets, with a customer journey that inspires education in what shoppers are consuming and it’s impact on our people and planet.

Leeds Corn Exchange will host Mindful Lock-In Night Market. | James Hardisty

It will feature a curated pop-up marketplace hosted by Mindful Market UK, featuring more than 20 purpose-led traders across the Corn Exchange’s stunning floors. Leeds Corn Exchange retailers opening late with exclusive offers and experiences from festive discounts to in-store perks and one-night-only collabs.

There will also be live music and drink offerings from some of Leeds’ favourite independents.

A new partnership with Leeds Mind, the city’s leading mental health charity are to fundraise on the evening with their exclusive gift-wrap table, featuring custom designed Christmas cards, gift tags and wrap courtesy of event print partner Print Work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bianca Cross, founder of Mindful Market U,K said “ We exist to help people put the power in their pocket. By making it easy, exciting and joyful to shop more mindfully, we’re helping do-good shoppers discover the joy of conscious consumption in Leeds’ most iconic, indie loving building, especially at a time of year where overconsumption is at its peak, whilst gently educating them on the positive impacts their purchase has on our people and planet.”

For ticket information visit: https://www.mindfulmarketuk.co.uk/