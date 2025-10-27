MAFS UK will have a super-sized episode this evening - but what can you expect? 👰📺

Married at First Sight UK is set for a super-sized episode.

E4 has a feature-length event planned tonight (October 27).

But what can you expect from it?

MAFS UK fans will be treated to a super-sized episode in just a matter of hours. The hit reality series is set for an almost double-length event this evening.

Viewers have been given the mess around recently amid start time changes and a shortening of the week. However, E4 has cooked up an extra-long instalment and it includes the latest commitment ceremony.

A handful of participants have left the process so far, but could that be about to change? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is MAFS UK on tonight?

Married at First Sight UK series 10 brides Leah, Leigh, Nelly and Leisha during a dinner party. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Audiences have been kept on their toes throughout the last few weeks on Married at First Sight UK. Due to the start of Celebrity Traitors, the show has been moved around on Wednesdays and the episode count has been reduced to four from the usual five per week.

MAFS UK kicked-off its latest week of action last night (October 26) and it will be back again tonight (October 27). The latest episode is set to start at 9pm on E4 (and Channel 4 on demand) but it will be a super-sized one.

Married at First Sight will be on for almost two hours this evening. The show will finish at 10.40pm, meaning it clocks in at a whopping 1 hour 40 minutes tonight.

What to expect from MAFS UK today?

The preview for the super-sized episode, via Radio Times, reads: “The group return from the retreat and head straight to the sofa for the latest Commitment Ceremony. Some couples reap the rewards from their time away, but for others turmoil continues to grow. Departures loom, and one emotional bride questions whether her marriage is beyond repair.”

It seems like we will be getting more exits from the show in just a few hours. The episode on Monday sounds like a can’t miss for fans.