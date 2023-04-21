Madness announce UK tour including Leeds First Direct Arena show - how to buy tickets

Madness has announced a huge UK tour including a show at Leeds’ First Direct Arena. The ‘C’est La Vie’ tour will see the legendary Ska and pop outfit hit all the major UK cities across 13 dates.

Known for their dynamic and buoyant live shows, Madness will be performing hits from their illustrious back catalogue and songs from their latest release, Can’t Touch Us Now. The six-piece outfit are also hitting the road this summer to perform a batch of shows across UK & Ireland.

Formed in 1976, Madness were one of the most prominent acts to emerge from the two-tone ska revival. The group have had a groundbreaking 15 singles reach the UK top ten, including “One Step Beyond” and “Baggy Trousers”.

When and where is Madness playing in Leeds?

Madness will be bringing their ‘C’est La Vie’ tour to Leeds’ First Direct Arena on Friday, December 8 2023.

How to get tickets for Madness in Leeds

General on sale tickets for Madness ’ ‘Cest La Vie’ tour will be available from 9:30am on Friday April 28 2023 via the SeeTickets website .

Madness’ full UK tour dates

November

30 - Aberdeen, P&J Live

December

1 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

2- Newcastle, Utilita Arena

4 - Cardiff, International Arena

5 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

7 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

8 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

9 - Manchester, AO Arena

11 - Brighton, Brighton Centre

12 - Bournemouth, International Centre

14 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

15 - London, O2

16 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena