Madness announce UK tour including Leeds First Direct Arena show - how to buy tickets
Madness are embarking on a huge UK tour
Madness has announced a huge UK tour including a show at Leeds’ First Direct Arena. The ‘C’est La Vie’ tour will see the legendary Ska and pop outfit hit all the major UK cities across 13 dates.
Known for their dynamic and buoyant live shows, Madness will be performing hits from their illustrious back catalogue and songs from their latest release, Can’t Touch Us Now. The six-piece outfit are also hitting the road this summer to perform a batch of shows across UK & Ireland.
Formed in 1976, Madness were one of the most prominent acts to emerge from the two-tone ska revival. The group have had a groundbreaking 15 singles reach the UK top ten, including “One Step Beyond” and “Baggy Trousers”.
When and where is Madness playing in Leeds?
Madness will be bringing their ‘C’est La Vie’ tour to Leeds’ First Direct Arena on Friday, December 8 2023.
How to get tickets for Madness in Leeds
General on sale tickets for Madness’ ‘Cest La Vie’ tour will be available from 9:30am on Friday April 28 2023 via the SeeTickets website.
Madness’ full UK tour dates
November
30 - Aberdeen, P&J Live
December
1 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
2- Newcastle, Utilita Arena
4 - Cardiff, International Arena
5 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
7 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
8 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
9 - Manchester, AO Arena
11 - Brighton, Brighton Centre
12 - Bournemouth, International Centre
14 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena
15 - London, O2
16 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
