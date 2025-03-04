This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The I Try singer is celebrated the 25th anniversary of On How Life Is 🎵🎤🎟

Macy Gray has announced a series of UK shows in celebration of her debut album.

The R&B singer is set to perform at the Cheltenham Jazz Festival along with three nights at the hallowed Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club.

Here’s the full list of dates for Macy Gray’s UK tour and when you can pick up both general and pre-sale tickets.

The R&B singer will kick off the tour on May 5 with a headline performance at the Cheltenham Jazz Festival , followed by three nights at the iconic Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London from May 6 to 8.

Additional UK shows include performances at Union Chapel in Islington on June 23, and dates in Tunbridge Wells (May 10), Manchester (June 24), Newcastle (June 26), Glasgow (June 27), and Birmingham (June 28).

Gray's 1999 debut album included the massive hit I Try , which earned her a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 2001. Her latest solo studio release was 2018’s Ruby , while she also released a festive album, Christmas With You, in 2022.

In 2023, she collaborated with The California Jet Club on The Reset. In 2024, she teamed up with Norwegian neo-soul band D'Sound for the single Your Love Keeps Me.

Support for her gigs in Islington, Manchester, Glasgow, and Birmingham will come from Nigerian indie artist Tommy WÁ.

Where is Macy Gray performing in the UK in 2025?

Macy Gray is set to perform at the following venues on the following dates:

May 5 2025: Big Top, Cheltenham

May 6 2025: Ronnie Scotts, London

May 7 2025: Ronnie Scotts, London

May 8 2025: Ronnie Scotts, London

May 10 2025: Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells

June 23 2025: Union Chapel, London

June 24 2025: New Century Hall, Manchester

June 26 2025: Pilgrim, Newcastle

June 27 2025: Old Fruitmarket, Glasgow

June 28 2025: Town Hall, Birmingham

Where can I get tickets to see Macy Gray perform in the UK in 2025?

Pre-sale tickets

Those with access to O2 Priority and Artist pre-sale access will get first dibs on tickets when they go on sale from March 5 2025 from 10am GMT, with Gigs in Scotland pre-sales for the Glasgow show set to take place from March 6 2025 at 10am GMT.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence through Ticketmaster on March 7 2025 at 10am GMT.

Are you looking forward to seeing Macy Gray performing in the United Kingdom this Spring? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.