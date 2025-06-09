Nothing says summer quite like a brand new series of Love Island. The legendary reality show has just celebrated turning ten - a few more years and it will be able to enter the show itself!

Maya Jama will soon be welcoming a fresh batch of singletons to the villa - and she has promised “more drama” than ever. Fans have been reminded of the show’s regular start time and which channel it will be on over the coming weeks.

ITV has also revealed the first batch of hopefuls who will be entering the show on Day One - but expect plenty of “bombshells” and surprises along the way. Before you grab your signature water bottle and prepare to sit down for the start of the new series, the cast has talked about the ‘red flags’ that will send them running this summer.

See what the original twelve are looking for when it comes to love. And what will give them the “ick”.

1 . Connor - 25, rugby player, Limerick Talking about what he is looking for in the villa, Connor said: “Someone who is really sure of themselves, ambitious, a bit of a go-getter and good craic. I like dark eyes and I don’t mind a dominant woman.” But his ‘icks’ include: “Being too needy, or needing to do everything together.” | ITV Photo: ITV Photo Sales

2 . Blu - 26, construction project manager, London Discussing what he is looking for in the villa, Blu said: “Someone who is family oriented, has a lot of love to give and a lot of love to receive. Personality goes a long way.” But he warned that his biggest icks are: “When you see toothpaste in the sink. Just turn the tap on right? When it’s dried up as well? Gross.” | ITV Photo: ITV Photo Sales

3 . Shakira - 22, marketing, Burnley Shakira is looking for someone who: “Someone who is tall, charming, witty, with big arms, a good smile and just really funny.” However her biggest ‘icks’ in the romance department include: “Bad hygiene, like bad breath. I can’t deal with it. Garlic breath or onion breath on a date is a big no-no.” | ITV Photo: ITV Photo Sales

4 . Harry - 30, gold trader, Guildford In the villa, Harry is looking for: “The girl next door that makes me laugh and can hold eye contact with me. I don’t think I’d go for the most obvious girl, I like a real sweet girl.” But when it comes to ‘icks’ his biggest are: “Someone DM-ing me first. I don’t like that, I think I’m a little bit more old fashioned. I don’t slide into DMs if I don’t know someone. Also someone that tries too hard and is trying to be who they think I want them to be.” | ITV Photo: ITV Photo Sales

5 . Helena - 29, cabin crew, London Before heading into the Love Island villa, Helena told ITV that she is looking for: “Somebody funny or Northern. I feel like Northern people have much more banter than Southerners. If you look through my previous dating history, you’ll see I clearly go for personality. You can pretty much laugh me into bed.” However, she warns that her icks include: “I have lots of smaller weird icks, like if people have a suitcase that only has two wheels.” | ITV Photo: ITV Photo Sales