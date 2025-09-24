Families will have a chance to meet the festive season’s favourite couple thanks to the return of Lotherton’s Christmas Experience.

Tickets are now on sale for the award-winning family-friendly attraction, which this year will give visitors an opportunity to meet Santa, Mrs Claus and their elves as part of one sparkling seasonal package.

The attraction opens on Saturday, November 22, 2025 and runs until Sunday, January 4, 2026 and will see the popular estate in Aberford transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland.

It will feature an enchanted elf village and a magical fairy dell, the heart of the experience will be Santa’s North Pole: A Magical Journey.

As part of the fully immersive journey, families are invited into a snow-capped North Pole, where they’ll first meet a host of cheeky elves and hear tales of Christmas from Mrs Claus before meeting Santa himself.

Lotherton’s Christmas Experience is back for 2025. | Simon Dewhurst

Children are invited to share their yuletide wishes and receive a special early present before the big day. A daytime Santa’s Cabin experience also offers a gentler introduction to Santa for littler fans.

Visitors will also be able to take part in the Festive Woodland Walk, exploring winding paths through Lotherton’s woods which will be shimmering with illuminations and playful, larger-than-life installations featuring scenes from Christmas traditions past and present.

In the Elf Village, visitors can take part in Elf Crafts, face painting, marshmallow toasting and weekend Magic Shows while a Yuletide Yurt, which will run separately to The Christmas Experience, offers warming refreshments in a cosy setting.

Tickets also include entry into Lotherton Hall, which will be adorned with opulent period decorations that evoke the warmth and elegance of the Edwardian era.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said: “The Christmas Experience is a truly magical attraction which completely transforms one of our most popular sites into a festive wonderland to be enjoyed by thousands of families each year.

“It’s fantastic to see it return better than ever to herald the start of the countdown to Christmas and I hope all our families and visitors have an unforgettable time and make some wonderful festive memories.”

The Christmas Experience is delivered by Lotherton and Breeze.

There are a number of visit options available, including after school sessions and the chance for pre-school children to visit Santa in his cosy cabin during the day.

Daytime visitors can also take a trip to Wildlife World, where they can see a spectacular variety of wildlife species including emus, cranes, Arthur the tapir, critically endangered Visayan warty pigs and an incredible colony of Humbolt penguins.

A selection of food including stone baked pizzas is also available to enjoy on site along with a café selling a range of refreshments.

Christmas Experience tickets are available now from just £7.50 (discounts for Breeze and Lotherton members), early booking is essential as spaces are limited and strictly on a pre-booking only, time-slotted system. Visit: www.thechristmasexperience.co.uk to find out more and book.