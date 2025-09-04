The dates of this October’s Light Night Leeds have been changed to avoid a clash with an upcoming Leeds United Premier League game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council chiefs say after discussions with artists, stakeholders and sponsors, the decision has been taken to now hold this year’s annual cultural spectacular on Wednesday, October 22, and Thursday, October 23.

The event was originally due to take place on October 23 and 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The change has been made due to Leeds United’s Premier League game against West Ham United at Elland Road which is due to take place on the evening of Friday, October 24, one of the original planned dates for Light Night Leeds.

Light Night Leeds 2025 will now take place across the city on Wednesday, October 22, and Thursday, October 23, from 6pm to 10pm. | LCC

Tens of thousands of people are expected to be in Leeds for both events and because of the match, visitors to Light Night Leeds would be unable to use the Elland Road Park and Ride. The numbers of people expected to be travelling would also create wider pressures on the local public transport and road network.

Whilst holding Light Night Leeds over the weekend has been explored, a combination of potential overcrowding and associated event management and security costs mean that is not possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council chiefs say bringing Light Night Leeds forward by a single day will therefore mean both events can take place as safely and sustainably as possible while giving fans and visitors an enjoyable evening.

Coun Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “Both these occasions are of course hugely important for the city in different ways, and we want to do everything possible to ensure everyone attending them can have best experience.

“Hosting such a high-profile match on the same evening as one of the biggest events in our city’s cultural calendar would put a massive pressure on the city’s public transport and road network and the sheer numbers of people expected in the city centre could also prove difficult to manage.

“That’s why we have decided to balance the needs of both fans and visitors by bringing Light Night Leeds forward by one day, which will hopefully ensure a fun and memorable cultural spectacle followed by a successful match day, with Leeds securing all three points.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s Light Night Leeds will once again see incredible illuminated artworks transforming some of the city’s most recognisable buildings and locations.

With the theme of Landmarks, the event celebrates historic civic buildings, modern architecture and public spaces while also asking visitors to consider the places which are meaningful to them.

The festival is organised and supported by Leeds City Council and funded by Arts Council England National Lottery Project Grant funding and sponsors from the city’s business community.

Light Night Leeds 2025 takes place across the city on October 22 and 23, 2025 from 6pm to 10pm.

More details about the programme will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Visit: www.lightnightleeds.co.uk and follow Light Night Leeds on social media for more information.