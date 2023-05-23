Lewis Capaldi has announced an exclusive gig at an intimate Leeds venue ahead of his headline set at Leeds Festival. The Scottish singer will perform at The Wardrobe in Leeds for a warm-up show in just a couple of weeks time.

At what will be his most intimate gig for years, the show will see support from James Marriott and will take place June 6. Tickets will be available via ballot to those who have already purchased a Reading and Leeds festival ticket (day or weekend), with all profits from ticket sales going to charity.

With Lewis Capaldi set to headline the 2023 editions of the festival, the show will prove Capaldi’s presence is commanding to audiences both global and intimate. The show follows the recent release of his album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, with fans assured to get an insightful live glimpse into the latest tracks on the night.

Fresh from his own headlining tour (including a BBC Introducing show in London), support comes from Brighton-based sensation and alternative musician James Marriott. The multi-disciplinary creative only launched his independent music career in 2020 but has created a significant fanbase ever since through his music inspired by The Strokes, Sam Fender and Two Door Cinema Club amongst others.

For those who don’t get chance to catch Lewis Capaldi at this, then later this year, he will be joined by a brilliant line-up of headliners at Reading and Leeds Festivals including Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, The Killers, Foals and Imagine Dragons spanning across the three day extravaganza.

His song 'Someone You Loved' is the longest-running top 10 UK single of all time by a British artist.

When Lewis Capaldi will perform at The Wardrobe, Leeds

Lewis Capaldi will perform in Leeds on June 6.

How to get tickets

Tickets will only be available to those who have already bought a Reading and Leeds Festival ticket. They will be available via a ballot.

Those aged between six and16 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Who will be his support act