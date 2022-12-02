Folk rock band Levellers have been announced as headliners to ‘A Beautiful Day Out’ festival which will take place in Leeds’ Millennium Square next year. This is a sister event to award-winning independent festival ‘Beautiful Days’.

Levellers will be joined in the square Ferocious Dog, Peat & Diesel, The Lovely Eggs, Bar Stool Preachers and Jess Silk. The all standing event will take place on Saturday July 22 with doors opening at 3.30pm. The show is expected to finish at around

The event is just the latest in what looks set to be an action packed schedule at the Millenium Square. Other big names visiting the square include Nile Rodgers featuring Chic and The Wombats who will have Circa Waves kicking things off for them. Both of these events take place in July, before Levellers come to town.

Tickets are on sale now and priced at £46.75. This price includes booking fees. The event is open to those aged 14 and above and under 16s need to be accompanied by an adult. To purchase tickets, visit the Millenium Square Leeds website .

The Levellers at Wickham Festival 2022. Picture: Sarah Standing (060822-8109)

According to Leeds Ticket Hub , a limited number of pre-bookable tickets for the Raised Accessible Viewing Platform are available to purchase in advance for disabled customers plus one companion. Customers will be required to sign up to the council’s Essential Companion Scheme to access these tickets. For further details you are encouraged to contact [email protected] or call 0113 376 0318.