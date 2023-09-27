Lemar announces UK ‘Closer’ tour with Leeds City Varieties date - how to get tickets
The multi-platinum selling artist is heading on a UK wide tour in spring 2024, and is set to captivate audiences with a show in Leeds.
Lemar will bring his live band for a show at Leeds City Varieties Music Hall in spring 2024, taking fans on a journey through the North London-born musician’s career.
Throughout his career spanning over two decades, the R&B star has released numerous chart-topping singles and albums, including his debut Dedicated.
The Closer tour will see a mix of chart-toppers, fan-favourites and tracks from his latest album Page in My Heart.
On announcing the tour, Lemar said: “I had so much fun this year celebrating 20 years that I’ve decided to let the celebrations continue for a little longer, and get even closer with my fans.
"More reminiscing to be done… more songs to be sung! Really looking forward to it. Come join me!”
Here’s everything you need to know as Lemar comes to Leeds:
When is Lemar at Leeds City Varieties?
Lemar will bring his band for a concert at Leeds City Varieties on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
Who is supporting Lemar at Leeds City Varieties?
As of publishing, no support acts have been announced for Lemar’s Closer tour in Leeds.
How to get tickets to Lemar at Leeds City Varieties
Artist, O2 and Ticketmaster presale for Lemar at Leeds City Varieties Music Hall starts on Wednesday September 27 at 10am, with general sale starting Friday September 29 at 10am.
All tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
Lemar Closer UK tour dates
- Friday, April 5: The Glasshouse, Gateshead
- Saturday, April 6: City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds
- Sunday, April 7: Palace Theatre, Southend-on-Sea
- Tuesday, April 9: St George’s, Bristol
- Friday, April 12: RNCM Theatre, Manchester
- Saturday, April 13: Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh
- Sunday, April 14: Town Hall, Birmingham
- Tuesday, April 16: Adelphi Theatre, London