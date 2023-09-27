The multi-platinum selling artist is heading on a UK wide tour in spring 2024, and is set to captivate audiences with a show in Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lemar will bring his live band for a show at Leeds City Varieties Music Hall in spring 2024, taking fans on a journey through the North London-born musician’s career.

Throughout his career spanning over two decades, the R&B star has released numerous chart-topping singles and albums, including his debut Dedicated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Closer tour will see a mix of chart-toppers, fan-favourites and tracks from his latest album Page in My Heart.

Most Popular

Lemar is coming to Leeds for a show at the City Varieties Music Hall in spring 2024. Picture by Deacon Communications

On announcing the tour, Lemar said: “I had so much fun this year celebrating 20 years that I’ve decided to let the celebrations continue for a little longer, and get even closer with my fans.

"More reminiscing to be done… more songs to be sung! Really looking forward to it. Come join me!”

Here’s everything you need to know as Lemar comes to Leeds:

When is Lemar at Leeds City Varieties?

Lemar will bring his band for a concert at Leeds City Varieties on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Who is supporting Lemar at Leeds City Varieties?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of publishing, no support acts have been announced for Lemar’s Closer tour in Leeds.

How to get tickets to Lemar at Leeds City Varieties

Artist, O2 and Ticketmaster presale for Lemar at Leeds City Varieties Music Hall starts on Wednesday September 27 at 10am, with general sale starting Friday September 29 at 10am.

All tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Lemar Closer UK tour dates