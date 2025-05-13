Leeds’s only dedicated cabaret venue is set to unveil its biggest production to date promising to deliver a West End-calibre experience.

The Viaduct Showbar will debut its brand-new 2025 show, featuring the incredible Viaduct Showgirls and the return of a Drag Race star on Friday, May 16.

Audiences can expect breathtaking musical numbers, stunning costumes, and cutting-edge production that combine to create an unforgettable night out. From powerful ballads to high-kicking dance routines, this latest production draws inspiration from some of the most beloved musicals, ensuring a night of pure theatrical magic.

Joining the matriarch of Viaduct Precious McMichaels are Viaduct favourites the fabulous Malibu the Doll and Summer Salt.

Adding to the excitement, the 2025 show marks the triumphant return of Saki Yew, fresh from her acclaimed appearance on the sixth season of BBC Three’s Drag Race UK.

Saki Yew's presence brings a touch of international drag royalty to the Viaduct stage, promising fans a chance to see one of the UK’s most dynamic drag talents up close and personal.

The new show will run every Friday and Saturday night, showcasing the Viaduct Showgirls at their very best.

The Viaduct Showbar is Leeds’ premier LGBTQ+ venue and the city’s top destination for cabaret. With drag entertainment seven days a week, the Viaduct prides itself on being a safe and welcoming space for the queer community. Originally a Leeds United supporters' bar, the Viaduct transformed into the much-loved showbar it is today in 2005.

Since then, it has showcased the best of UK drag and cabaret, featuring iconic performers like Myra DuBois, Danny Beard, and Drag Race UK alumni Cheryl Hole and Michael Marouli.