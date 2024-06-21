Leeds Tattoo Expo 2024: More than 200 artists set to gather in Leeds for a two-day celebration - info

Leeds’ annual celebration of all things tattoo is coming to First Direct Arena this weekend.

Showcasing over 220 tattooists alongside a market of traders and live music, the Leeds Tattoo Expo returns for its ninth edition.

For the first time, the expo is set to host the Alt Wedding Fair pop-up with more than 15 of the best non-traditional wedding suppliers to help plan the most unique weddings.

Around 220 tattoo artists will come together under one roof to showcase their skills both locally and internationally.

Also new at this year’s expo is Monster Art Fair, a new market area dedicated to showcasing artists, illustrators and creatives from across Yorkshire.

Throughout the expo, there will be live music performances, tattoo competitions, side shows and on Sunday, a live podcast.

Leeds Tattoo Expo 2024 will take place on Saturday June 22 from 11am to 9pm and SundayJune 23 from 11am to 8pm.

Tickets can be purchased via the Leeds Tattoo Expo website.

