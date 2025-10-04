Top hats, goggles, and gears: 14 photos from Leeds Steampunk Market

Leeds Industrial Museum transformed into a steampunk haven this weekend.

Attracting hundreds of visitors, the Leeds Steampunk Market filled the venue with stalls, art, exhibitions, entertainment, and plenty of eye-catching creations.

Appealing to more than just steampunk enthusiasts, the market also showcased a variety of historical, gothic, comedy, and sci-fi products.

Check out these 14 colourful photos from Saturday at the Leeds Steampunk Market:

Hazel King and Sharon Crosby of The Steampunk Rollers.

1. Steampunk Market at Leeds Industrial Museum

Hazel King and Sharon Crosby of The Steampunk Rollers. | National World Photo: Steve Riding

Items for sale at the market.

2. Steampunk Market at Leeds Industrial Museum

Items for sale at the market. | National World Photo: Steve Riding

Jo Burgoyne-Neal, organiser of the Leeds Steampunk Market.

3. Steampunk Market at Leeds Industrial Museum

Jo Burgoyne-Neal, organiser of the Leeds Steampunk Market. | National World Photo: Steve Riding

Val and Leroy Clifford, of Accrington, enjoying the many stalls at the market.

4. Steampunk Market at Leeds Industrial Museum

Val and Leroy Clifford, of Accrington, enjoying the many stalls at the market. | National World Photo: Steve Riding

Amy Lawrence of The Flying Squadron with her Bengal eagle owl and Flynn Holmes, 8, with a tawny owl.

5. Steampunk Market at Leeds Industrial Museum

Amy Lawrence of The Flying Squadron with her Bengal eagle owl and Flynn Holmes, 8, with a tawny owl. | National World Photo: Steve Riding

Frank Wulbach with his dog Lady.

6. Steampunk Market at Leeds Industrial Museum

Frank Wulbach with his dog Lady. | National World Photo: Steve Riding

