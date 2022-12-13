Leeds’ Summer Series 2023 will have another top addition following news that tickets for the city’s Ska & Mod Festival have now gone on sale. The event returns to Millenium Square in Leeds on Sunday July 23, 2023.

Featuring live outdoor performances, next year’s edition promises to be an afternoon packed with hugely popular songs. English two-tone and ska band Bad Manners, who rose to fame in the early 1980s, will perform some of their biggest hits including ‘Special Brew’ and ‘Lorraine’.

Joining them will be legendary English mod revival/punk rock band From The Jam who also played Millennium Square back in 2019. The band is led by original ‘The Jam’ frontman Bruce Foxton and Russell Hastings.

Formed in 2007, they have performed the bands original back catalogue of classic songs to sold out shows across the country. Also joining the bill is English Ska band The Hotknives who will perform their catalogue of songs including the live favourites ‘Holsten Boys’, ‘Don’t Go Away’ and `Skin Up Harry’.

Proving that the mod scene is still very much thriving is brand-new mod revival band Block 33. They will bring their charging punk rhythms and quintessentially British rasping yet melodic vocals to the stage.

Gates for the festival will open from 3.30pm with the first band due to perform at 4pm. A licensed bar, catering and toilet facilities will be available on site.

Leeds Ska & Mod festival will return to Millenium Square in 2023 (Photo: Leeds City Council)

How to get tickets to Leeds Ska & Mod Festival 2023

