Paul Williamson said the footage of the local landmark was the first time he had used the drone since he purchased it five months ago.

He said: "I enjoyed watching similar footage on YouTube so I thought why not.

"It was more difficult than I thought it would be. Taking off and landing with all the trees around proved particularly difficult."

Paul shared the six-minute clip online and received hundreds of responses praising him for the "fabulous" footage.

Kirkstall Abbey is a Grade I listed ruined Cistercian monastery that was founded in 1152 and disestablished during the Dissolution of the Monasteries under King Henry VIII.