Leeds resident shares mesmerising drone footage of local landmark Kirkstall Abbey
Paul Williamson said the footage of the local landmark was the first time he had used the drone since he purchased it five months ago.
He said: "I enjoyed watching similar footage on YouTube so I thought why not.
"It was more difficult than I thought it would be. Taking off and landing with all the trees around proved particularly difficult."
Paul shared the six-minute clip online and received hundreds of responses praising him for the "fabulous" footage.
Kirkstall Abbey is a Grade I listed ruined Cistercian monastery that was founded in 1152 and disestablished during the Dissolution of the Monasteries under King Henry VIII.
